CS says new law will shield widows

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

The rights of widows will be protected under the proposed amendments to the Matrimonial Properties Act, the Succession Act and the Marriage Act, Public Service, Youth and Gender Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia said yesterday.

Speaking during an event to mark the International Widows Day, Kobia said the proposed Widows Bill that recommends a grace period to protect people who have lost their spouses from forcible eviction from leased or rented property had been included in proposed amendments to the three bills.

“Following consultation with the Attorney General’s office, I am happy to inform you that most of the issues that were raised in the proposed Widows Bill are part of the amendments that Parliament is expected to enact in the Matrimonial Properties Act, the Succession Act and Marriage Act, comprehensively addressing widows’ succession and protection,” she said at the event held at the University of Nairobi.

Kobia said widows are subjected to many human rights violations and there is need for Kenya to put in place solid laws to shield them.

This year’s international Widow’s Day theme was Skills training for widows, supporting sustainable development goals. The day is celebrated to raise awareness on the problems faced by many women after the death of their husbands.