CS: No ransom for Cuban medics

Seth Onyango @SethManex

The government has ruled out chances of negotiating with al Shabaab militants in bid to secure the release of two Cuban doctors who were abducted last month in Mandera county.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet secretary Monica Juma said whereas an operation was underway to free the medics, the government would not budge to the demands of terrorists.

Last week, Al Shabaab demanded Sh150 million ransom to free Assel Herera Correa and Landy Rodriguez, who have been missing since April 13.

“We believe we are going to secure their release but as a matter of policy, this government does not negotiate with terrorists,” the CS said during a meeting with European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

Juma and Mogherini discussed security co-operation, where EU will bolster Kenyan troops’ operation to smoke out Al Shabab in Somalia.

They also discussed ways of enhancing the blue economy launched last year by President Uhuru Kenyatta, trade and other multilateral partnerships.

“Kenya has found a valuable partner in the EU in numerous areas, including supporting peace and security in our fragile region,” Juma said.

Mogherini stated that Europe would continue to support Kenya in all social, economic and political spheres.“We see Kenya not just as the gateway to the region or to Africa but also as a development partner,” she said.

The two later launched the cross-border programme at the UN offices in Gigiri, Nairobi.

Mogherini also held high-level talks with Uhuru at State House, top on the agenda being security co-operation.

Meanwhile, Juma refuted claims her government denied entry to three senior Somalia government officials at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

At the same time, Kenya has intensified lobbying for EU to support its bid for the United Nations Security Council non-permanent seat in 2021/22 period.