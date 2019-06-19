NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

CS Balala summoned over tender

Mercy Mwai June 19, 2019
2,494 Less than a minute
Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala. Photo/FILE

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

MPs have summoned Tourism  and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala to explain how Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) procured a firm to manage the multimillion-shilling revenue collection management system. The move comes after MPs claimed KWS did not follow the law.

The firm once appointed will develop and manage more than 20 KWS hospitality establishments, including luxury lodges, restaurants and tented camps and parks.

At a meeting between KWS management and the Departmental Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, the lawmakers claimed that the tender process was flawed after it emerged that four officials who were part of the tendering process were interdicted before the process was concluded.

Show More

Related Articles

June 19, 2019
2,485

Egypt ready for Africa Cup despite security, price concerns

June 19, 2019
2,469

Fancy an elders’ funeral getaway?

June 19, 2019
2,461

Solve allocations row to counties

June 19, 2019
2,515

Withdraw Finance bill, urges Ojienda