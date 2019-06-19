CS Balala summoned over tender

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

MPs have summoned Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala to explain how Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) procured a firm to manage the multimillion-shilling revenue collection management system. The move comes after MPs claimed KWS did not follow the law.

The firm once appointed will develop and manage more than 20 KWS hospitality establishments, including luxury lodges, restaurants and tented camps and parks.

At a meeting between KWS management and the Departmental Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, the lawmakers claimed that the tender process was flawed after it emerged that four officials who were part of the tendering process were interdicted before the process was concluded.