Crackdown on bars in Kirinyaga to go on despite order

BY Githinji Mwangi

Kirinyaga County Commissioner Jimmy Njoka has said that the police will continue cracking down on bars located within a 300-metre radius of schools and churches in the county, just a day after the High Court issued a restraining order against Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and his agents.

The county boss said police have the mandate to safe guard the interest of residents noting that Kirinyaga County has more bars than schools and churches combined.

Speaking during a schools Prize Giving Day, the security boss said the county has 1,500 licensed bars and slightly over 300 schools, a status he termed alarming.

Njoka said the law on alcoholic drinks state that no bar should be licensed within 300 meters of a school.

He added that bar owners must adhere to the law regulating opening and closing time.

The High Court on Thursday barred police from raiding, closing or interfering with bars in Kirinyaga County.

Justice Lucy Gitari, in an application filed by Bar Owners Association challenging the power of the police and Interior ministry in the management of liquor business in the country, said the application raised weighty matters that need ventilation.

She ruled that the rights of the applicants had been violated by the respondents and issued conservatory orders restraining the PS or his agent from arresting and closing bars in the county until the matter is heard determined.