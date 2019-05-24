Court to rule on decriminalising homosexuality.

The High Court is this morning expected to deliver a ruling on whether or not to repeal laws criminalising homosexuality.

A three-judge Bench comprising of justices Roselyne Aburili, Chacha Mwita and John Mativo will deliver the ruling following petitions filed by rights groups in 2016, and which are being contested by a Christian organisation.

In the case, National Gay and Lesbian Rights Commission director Eric Gitari petitioned the High Court seeking to decriminalise Sections 162 and 165 of the Penal Code.

The petitioners contend that Section 162 of the Constitution has denied Sexual Oriental Gender Identity and Expression (SOGIE) people “the rights to privacy, dignity, health, equality and non-discrimination and freedom and security of the persons.”

Section 162 reads: “Any person who has carnal knowledge… against the order of nature; or has carnal knowledge of an animal; or permits a male to have carnal knowledge of him or her against the order of nature, is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for 14 years.”

The petitioners argue that under 2010 Constitution, every person is said to be equal. Today’s verdict could have repercussions across Africa, where gays face widespread discrimination.