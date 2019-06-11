Court stops police from detaining governor

Dickens Wasonga and Winstone Chiseremi @PeopleDailyKe

Eldoret High Court judge Stephen Murugu Githinji yesterday evening issued orders restraining police from detaining or charging Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and others arrested alongside him over a tea farm destruction.

His lawyer Prof Tom Ojienda had moved to court under a certificate of urgency seeking the orders moments after Sang was arrested in Nandi Hills. But the governor by yesterday evening still being held in Kisumu where he was driven to by police after turning himself in at Kapsabet.

Flanked by his lawyer, the governor and a few of his aides were ushered into Kisumu’s central police station at around 4pm as hundreds of supporters who accompanied him from Nandi county jammed the station.

Underground

Sang went underground to evade arrest in connection with destruction of tea bushes at a multi-national company associated with former minister Henry Kosgey.

Kosgey, a former Tindiret MP and Cabinet minister during the Moi and Kibaki era, has contested against Sang in two General Elections—2013 for senator and 2017 gubernatorial—and lost in both. Police remained tight-lipped on where, when and if the governor will be arraigned.