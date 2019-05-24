Court stops medical kits payments

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

The High Court has suspended payment by counties for the leasing of medical equipment, pending the hearing of a suit challenging the programme.

Justice James Makau issued the temporary orders following a suit filed by businessman Daniel Muoki who claims the Sh38 billion project lacked transparency and costs had been inflated.

But the judge declined to grant an order for an audit of the procurement process and financial transactions of the project by an independent international company until all parties are heard.

Muoki has named the Ministry of Health and the Attorney General as respondents in the suit, while the five companies which were awarded the tender have been named as interested parties.

The companies are Shenzen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Esteem Industries (India), Bellco srl (Italy), Phillips Medical Services and General Electric (US).

In the deal signed in 2015, the Ministry of Health would equip at least two hospitals in every county with the facilities which would be leased for seven years.

Muoki says the Ministry of Health is paying the companies for recurrent costs without accountability to the taxpayer.