Court orders city lawyer to pay Sonko Sh5,000 for case delays

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

City lawyer Boniface Nyamu has been ordered to pay Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Sh5,000 for delaying a case in which he seeks the county boss ouster over gross misconduct.

Justice James Makau admonished the lawyer saying he was not serious for seeking adjournment yet again in a case which he had filed under a certificate of urgency last year.

“This is a very serious petition, I will, however, grant an adjournment though it is unjustifiable,” said the judge.

Lawyer Nyamu sought to have the case adjourned saying his lawyer was not feeling well, but he did not table medical documents to prove the same.

The lawyer filed the case last December seeking to have the court declare that the governor was unfit to hold any public office and therefore pave way for fresh gubernatorial election in Nairobi county.

In response, Sonko (pictured)asked the court to dismiss the suit saying it “constituted generalised anecdotal allegations that were largely hearsay and broadside tales.”