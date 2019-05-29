Court of Appeal blocks duo from tycoon’s property

The multi-billion-shilling estate belonging to Nairobi businessman, the late Dr Mahendra Kirhsnalal Adalja, is at the centre of a legal dispute between his only son, Arun and a woman claiming to have been married to him for 25 years, Sophinah Kalondu Mbiti.

Mahendra, who died on January 14, 2016, left behind prime properties in Nairobi and the identity of the assets and genuine beneficiaries resulted in multiple cases before the Environment and Land Court. Probate proceedings, for succession purposes, have been filed in the High Court.

Registered proprietor

The Court of Appeal has upheld sanctions blocking Arun and Kalondu from dealing with four out of the 10 disputed property pending the outcome of the multiple suits. Environment and Land Court judge Elijah Obaga had issued conservatory orders on February 1, last year and directed that an independent manager be appointed to collect and account for rent accruing from the high-end residences.

Kalondu had filed the suit on May 31, 2016 claiming she was the registered proprietor of some of the parcels of land and joint owner with the deceased having been his wife. She had applied for injunctive orders to preserve the 10 assets and asserted she was the owner of two vehicles, unit trusts in Britan, Stanlib, ICEA Lion and Treasury Bills.

Kalondu had sued Arun and three people who were named as trustees and executors of the deceased will-Kiran Hirji Shah, Hirji Laiji Shah and Rajni Shah.

Arun claimed Kalondu was an employee of his late father and she was paid a salary for services rendered. She had been offered a house in an adjacent flat where she lived with her companion and children to enable the deceased summon her whenever her services were required, he said.

Arun, who is represented by lawyer Aurelio Rebelo, explained that his late father inherited substantial estate from his grandfather, the late Dr Krishnalal Adalja and his grandmother, Damyanti, and reinvested the money accruing from the assets.

Appellate judges Martha Koome, Patrick Kiage and Sankale ole Kantai said the major bone of contention was whether Kalondu was married to the deceased and that they had purchased the disputed properties together.

“The appellant (Kalondu) did not claim to have contributed to the purchase of those properties in any other way other than as a wife. Nonetheless, there is no marriage certificate that was annexed, and this assertion was vehemently denied by the respondents. This, therefore, is an issue that can only be determined after a trial whether the appellant was married to the deceased,” the court observed.

Prolonged illness

“It is common ground that the deceased was suffering from prolonged illness that may or may not have affected his mind and was hospitalised for a long period of time. The deceased was in and out of the hospitals in the ICU and it was within that period, it is alleged, that the appellant manipulated the deceased to sign the transfers while taking advantage of the deceased diminished capacity,” the Appellate judges said.