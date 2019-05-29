Court now quashes order banning gambling outdoor advertisement

The High Court yesterday quashed a directive by Betting Control and Licensing Board banning outdoor advertising of gambling.

Justice John Mativo ruled order was adopted in a manner inconsistent with the Constitution and statutory requirements. The directive stated any form of such advertisements must be approved and should contain a warning message about the consequences of gambling.

The judge, however, ruled the regulations are null and void on grounds that they were adopted and promulgated in a manner that is inconsistent with the law. The board had banned outdoor advertisement of gambling, advertising of gambling on all social media platforms, advertising gambling between 6am and 10pm and endorsement of gambling operations by celebrities.

Outdoor Advertising Association of Kenya moved to court to challenge the directive saying the decision was made without and in excess of authority given to the board.