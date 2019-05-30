Court defends Justice Makhandia on ruling

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice William Ouko, has warned parties who are aggrieved by rulings and judgments against making baseless and unsubstantiated accusations against judges.

Justice Ouko, sitting with Justices Daniel Musinga and Gatembu Kairu, exonerated their colleague, Justice Asike-Makhandia, from allegations by businesswoman Florence Seyanoi Kibera that he had issued two contradictory rulings in a land dispute between her, Deborah Achieng Aduda and Rene Johny Dierkx.

Justice Makhandia had delivered the judgment on March 8, on behalf of the three Judges, dismissing Seyanoi’s application for a stay of execution of a decision by the High Court requiring her to sub-divide and transfer oneacre of land in Karen to Achieng and Rene.

Deliver ruling

“On March 8, 2019, Justice Makhandia delivered that ruling dismissing Seyanoi’s application. What followed was a barrage of prolonged attack of words, letters and in the media by Seyanoi and or her advocates on the for judges-Ouko, Makhandia, Musinga and Gatembu,” the court said.