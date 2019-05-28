Court acquits cop accused of crashing man’s genitals charged wilrt assault charge

A Nairobi court has acquitted a police officer accused of crushing a man’s genitals after arrest over traffic offence on Thika Superhighway in 2013 for lack of evidence.

Milimani senior principal magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot said prosecution had failed to prove the case against Police Constable Jamal Hussein who was then attached to Kasarani Police Station.

“After evaluating the evidence tabled in court, l find the prosecution has not established a prima facie case against the accused and I, therefore, acquit him under Section 210 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” ruled the magistrate.

He also said after evaluating the evidence on record, it is not in doubt that the complainant, Earnest Nyawawa Nyamoti (a matutu driver) sustained serious injuries that led to the unfortunate removal of his private parts.

“Even if the accused person is placed on his defence, it would be very hard for any court to properly direct its mind on the prosecution witnesses evidence comprising two groups of the complainant his conductor, five doctors and police officers who were on duty with the accused person,” ruled Cheruiyot.

He said the police officer who testified gave a contradicting evidence from that of Nyamoti, his driver and the doctors.

During the hearing of the case, Nyamoti informed the court that he was confronted by seven traffic officers while driving on Garden City Road, off Thika Road, on July 29, 2013. He said that on the material day, traffic was heavy and the officers accused him of overlapping.