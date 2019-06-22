Country has enough ARVs, State assures

Alvin Mwangi

The government has assured Kenyans that the country has enough Anti-Retroviral drugs (ARVs) for prevention of mother to child HIV/Aids transmission that can sustain the country until December.

In statement sent to newsrooms, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said the country has 69,000 bottles of Nevirapine syrup available in all public facilities with an additional batch of 196,000 bottles expected next month.

At the same time, Kariuki said the country has 38,000 bottles of zidovudine syrup that will be enough to last the country up to September.

An additional batch of 80,000 bottles is expected to arrive in the country next month.

Further, Kariuki said replenishment of the stock is ongoing to ensure that there will be uninterrupted supply across the country. The response from the ministry comes after reports emerged that the government is facing shortage of ARVs.