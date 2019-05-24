Countries probe trader in gold saga

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

The controversy surrounding the alleged Sh400 million fake gold scam has taken a new dimension after Kenya and United Arab Emirates launched investigations to establish whether the businessman at the centre of the fraud impersonated Sheikh Mohammed Maktoum.

It has now been established that Ali Zandi, the man said to have been conned more than Sh400 million is a Canadian national, born in Tehran, Iran.

Kenya and UAE are now investigating whether the businessman may have invoked the name of the UAE Sheikh to have his alleged detained gold released.

Detectives believe Zandi may have used the name of the UAE leader to scare off the alleged gold fraudsters after realising he may have been conned.

The twist comes after the UAE rubbished claims that the country’s ruler was swindled out of Sh400 million in a fake gold deal.

In a statement, through UAE ambassador to Kenya Khalid Mualla, the country further said the country was not behind a letter allegedly written to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i (pictured) over the matter.

At the same time, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations denied claims it was already carrying out investigations into the matter. Sources at the DCI indicated that no complaint has been forwarded to them to warrant investigations.