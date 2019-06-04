Counties unlikely to settle Sh108b pending bills

Hillary Mageka and Henry Andanje @PeopleDailyKe

Some county governments will not meet the June 30 deadline to settle pending bills owed contractors and suppliers, People Daily has learnt.

Our investigations showed counties are hard-pressed to clear over Sh108.4 billion debts owing to a huge budget deficit even as verification of existing pending bills remain unsolved.

Devolution Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa has called on governors and principal secretaries to heed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive issued on Madaraka Day to clear all pending bills without audit queries.

Wamalwa said contractors and suppliers countrywide are owed Sh100 billion.

He expressed concern that most affected were youth and small-scale traders who borrowed from financial institutions to undertake such contracts.

“Some contractors have been taken to court by banks,” he said, urging all PSs and governors to clear all pending bills to encouraging local residents to transact business with both county and National government.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ says it will be impossible for the 47 counties to settle all bills within 30 days.

He wants a review of all pending bills and verification of assets and liabilities held by Inter-governmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) before making payment.

“We welcome the President’s directive but he must summon a summit to review reports of IGRTC, tasked with the verification of assets and liabilities of defunct local authorities,” Kajwang’ told People Daily.

“Part of the pending bills relate to defunct local authorities,” said Kajwang’, who is also chairman of the Senate Public accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC) .

On Saturday, President Uhuru directed all ministries and government agencies to settle pending bills that do not have audit queries by June 30.

He ordered county governments to clear pending payments which had negatively affected many businesses, particularly those whose bulk of capital is now locked in non-payment, hence the need to clear them.

The Head of State said the directive would reduce overall spending and accelerate business activity in the economy.

Independent audit

But a recent report by Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo disclosed that counties were struggling to clear over Sh108.4 billion debts owed to service providers since the inception of devolution.

Nairobi City County has a pending bill of Sh64.8 billion against a balance of Sh9 billion in the financial year ending June 30.

Governor Mike Sonko has promised to only clear only “genuine debts”, claiming that some unscrupulous businessman have attempted to defraud City Hall by presenting fake delivery notes and LPOs.

According to Sonko, before August 8, 2017 elections, City Hall had accrued over Sh60 billion but an independent audit revealed fictitious bills that the Auditor General had flagged in his report.

“We will try to comply with President Kenyatta’s directive and clear our pending bills,” the governor said during the commemoration of the 90th anniversary of the Local Authorities Pension Trust (Laptrust) at City Hall on Monday.

Sonko said former Governor Evans Kidero’s administration left about Sh60 billion in pending bills.

Mombasa county has a pending bill of Sh3.7 billion with development expenditure taking Sh394 million and recurrent at Sh3.1 billion.

Others are Wajir (Sh2.6 billion), Nakuru (Sh2.3 billion), Kisumu (Sh2 billion), Meru (Sh2 billion), Marsabit (Sh2 billion), Kwale (Sh1.8 billion), Narok (Sh1.7 billion), Nandi (Sh1.3 billion), Nyamira (Sh1.3 billion), Embu (Sh1.2 billion) and Bomet (Sh1.1 billion)

Change of leadership

Others are Garissa (Sh993 million), Kajiado (Sh769 million), Kisii (Sh865 million), Homa Bay (Sh746 million), Kakamega (Sh634 million), Laikipia (Sh760 million), Machakos (Sh975 billion) and Mandera (Sh107 million).

Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya says most pending bills were accumulated as a result of change of leadership in various county governments.

“The Auditor General has already given us (governors) what is payable and what is not. Counties should clear the bills,” said the Kakamega governor.

“We have negotiated with Treasury to release all monies due to counties to enable them clear the debts by June 30, 2019,” he added.