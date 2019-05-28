Counties struggle to clear Sh108b in pending bills

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

County Governments are struggling to clear over Sh108.41 billion of pending bills owed to contractors and suppliers since the inception of devolution, a report by Controller of Budget (CoB) Agnes Odhiambo has revealed.

The annual county government budget implementation review report for financial year 2017/18 prepared by the CoB disclosed that debts owed to various service providers increased by approximately 202 per cent compared to the cumulative pending bill of Sh35.84 billion as of the end of June 2017.

It means in 2017/18 financial year alone, the pending bills shoot up by over 73 billion. “A further review of the CoB report reflected that some counties did not submit status of their pending bills in the previous years unlike in the 2017/18 financial year when the disclosure was done by respective county treasuries,” Senate committee on Finance and Budget said in its report on the controller of budget annual county government budget implementation review for financial year 2017/18.

The counties are Nairobi (Sh64.8 billion), Migori (Sh3.7 billion), Mombasa (Sh3.7 billion), Wajir (Sh2.6 billion), Kisumu (Sh2.047billion), Nakuru (Sh2.3 billion), Meru (Sh2 billion), Marsabit (Sh2 billion), Kwale (Sh1.8 billion) and Narok (Sh1.7 billion).

Others are Nyeri (Sh1.4 billion) Nyamira (Sh1.3 billion), Nandi (Sh1.3) billion, Kitui (Sh1.1 billion) Kilifi (Sh1.2 billion), Kericho (Sh1.2 billion) Embu (Sh1.2 billion), (Sh1.1 billion) and Busia (Sh993 million). Laikipia (Sh760 million), Garissa (Sh980 million), Machakos (Sh975 billion), Mandera (Sh107 million), among others.