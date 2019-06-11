Counties stare at cash crisis as MPs differ on allocation

Anthony Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Operations in the 47 counties could be paralysed following the collapse of mediation process over budget allocation to unlock funding to the devolved units.

Confirming the impasse, National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale, who spoke to People Daily yesterday, said procedurally, the counties would now have to wait for six months before another Division of Revenue Bill is published to kick-start the process afresh.

He, however, said the only window of opportunity for the already cash-strapped counties for funding is for the two Speakers— National Assembly and Senate— to form another committee to restart the talks before the June 14 deadline.

Overdrafts

“The Speaker can, however, invoke Standing Order Number 1 to direct that the Bill be done afresh, but as things stand now, counties will have to remain without cash,” said Duale. This could force counties to survive on overdrafts with heavy financial implications.

The mediation committee comprising members of the National Assembly and senators was appointed to address the dispute over the allocations to counties with the latter proposing Sh335 billion— which is Sh21 billion above the former’s Sh314 billion.

For the Division of Revenue Bill to pass and thus unlock funding to the counties, it must have the concurrence of the two Houses.

After the passage of the Bill, Senate is expected to pass the County Revenue Allocation Bill, which determines cash for each county.

Budget deficit

As it stands now, the counties will have to run empty and run the risk of grounding critical operations unless the impasse is resolved in the next four days.

The House Budget committee under the chairmanship of Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa has been meeting in the last 10 days but have failed to resolve the impasse.

Senate was represented in the mediation committee by Senators Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni) and Ledama ole Kina (Narok).

Yesterday, Duale said the counties may be forced to, during the period survive on overdrafts from the National Treasury to pay salaries and other contingencies.

Duale, who is also the Garissa Town MP, said the National Assembly was opposed to the increment to counties allocations to reduce the budget deficit.

“We cannot push to reduce the deficit and on the other side overload the same by increasing allocations to counties,” he said.

The dispute also sucked in the Council of Governors (CoG) and Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) with a proposal to increase allocations to the struggling counties.

The National Assembly, however, stuck to its Sh314 billion figure proposed by the National Treasury.

The Senate made further amendments to the Division of Revenue Bill by decreasing the amount of the revenue raised nationally to be allocated to the National government by Sh20 billion and increasing the total county allocations from Sh371.6 billion to Sh391 billion.

To unlock the stalemate, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi directed the Budget and Appropriations Committee to move with speed to unlock the impending budget crisis at the counties.

Inflation

The Senate has been seeking for the concurrence of the National Assembly in approving its amendments. The Ichung’wa-led committee argued that the government was facing cash flow challenges and could not afford more cash to the counties.

But Senator Kilonzo said their stance was informed by the four per cent inflation that was recorded in the last year. “If you factor that, with Sh314 billion as the baseline, we get a figure of Sh326.57 billion,” he said, arguing that senators have already scored a plus over their counterparts after they managed to convince them to accept Sh314 billion as the baseline and not Sh304 billion as they had earlier stated.

“The biggest issue we had with them was the reduction of the base allocation by Sh9 billion (from Sh314 billion to Sh304 billion). This was going to be the beginning of bad precedence. We have been able to persuade them that shareable revenue can’t be interfered with irrespective of the shortfalls at the national level,” he said.