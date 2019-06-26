Count me out of secret meetings, says Kiunjuri

Munira Mandano and Hilary Mageka @PeopleDailyKe

Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri yesterday denied being part of a group of Cabinet secretaries and senior public servants from Mt Kenya region who have allegedly been holding meetings to deliberate on the region’s development agenda.

The Agriculture CS said he has never attended any meeting to discuss development projects for the region and “would never be part of such agenda”.

Kiunjuri said he was out of the country when his colleagues met at La Mada hotel allegedly with the invitation of Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

Succession

On Monday, four Cabinet Secretaries were summoned by the Directorate of the Criminal Investigation (DCI) over the allegations that the meeting was, in fact, called to discuss ways to undermine Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid, including a plot to assassinate him.

Ruto reportedly called the DCI to complain that the agenda of the meeting was to kill him so as to stop him from succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Peter Munya (Trade), Sicily Kariuki (Health) and Joe Mucheru (ICT) on Monday turned up at the DCI headquarters in response to the assassination claims. Transport CS James Macharia, who is alleged to have attended the La Mada meeting, did not show up.

The ministers left the DCI headquarters without recording a statement, saying the complainant was yet to make a formal complaint.

While they acknowledged that they had been holding meetings, they denied the subject was the Deputy President.

Speaking to the press after leaving the DCI offices, the CSs said they had been meeting to discuss Mt Kenya region’s development agenda.

But yesterday, Kiunjuri said he cannot be part of such meetings.

Speaking during the distribution of 50,000 cashew nut seedlings to farmers at Bwiti area of Lunga Lunga in Kwale county, Kiunjuri said he was “busy delivering the Big Four agenda and cannot be in such meetings”.

“I have not been in Nairobi for quite some time. I am also reading and hearing the La Mada hotel stories like any other Kenyan but when I go back to Nairobi I will follow up the story well,” Kiunjuri said.

The CS said he was appointed to serve the whole country and cannot sit in a meeting to discuss just one part of the country.

“I am not a Cabinet secretary for Mt Kenya region alone, that is why I cannot sit in such kind of meetings,” he added.

Resign

And as the probe into the Ruto assassination claim intensifies, legislators allied to the DP want the CSs mentioned in the alleged plot to resign.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and his Mwala counterpart Vincent Musyoka said the CSs should quit the Cabinet for undermining the DP.

“When you undermine the Deputy President, you are actually undercutting the President. If these people are undermining their boss, they have no moral authority to continue serving in the current capacities,” Musyoka said at a press conference at Parliament Buildings yesterday.

“If there are unable to perform their duties, they should resign and vacate office immediately,” Kuria West MP Mathias Robi, a close ally of the DP Ruto said.