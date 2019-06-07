Cops link Meru priest killing to love triangle

George Kebaso @Morarak

Police have been allowed to detain the two main suspects in the death of a Meru Catholic priest on Tuesday night.

The priest’s alleged lover Janice Ntinyari and a friend, Valentine Kinoti, were arrested after it emerged the pair had been drinking with Father Eutycas Murangiri (pictured) the night he was stabbed to death on the club parking at Makutano area, Meru town.

Love triangle

Police are pursuing a love triangle lead in the murder after Janice, 25, confessed of a secret sexual relationship with the man of clothe while dating another man she was set to marry.

However, a close friend to Janice, who sought anonymity, told People Daily her friend had expressed fears she was not sure who between the cleric and fiancé was responsible for her five-month pregnancy.

“She was confused and worried because she was in a relationship with the priest and another man whom she was expecting to marry soon,” said the friend.

The friend further said the hotel attendant had informed both the priest and his lover, a teacher in Kajiado about the pregnancy.

“They frequently met with the priest and she was in love with him,” she added. Imenti North Police boss Robinson Mboloi said the father was stabbed several times on the head before he collapsed and died near the parking lot of the bar.

The newly ordained father, who has only served for five months at Limbine Parish in Tigania West and only held a thanks giving ceremony a month ago, is reported to have left the room at around 1.45pm when he met his killer.

Meru senior principal magistrate Thomas Muranguri ordered the two suspects be detained at Meru Police Station as officers complete probe.