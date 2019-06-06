Cops believe Malik inferno was arson, launch hunt for suspect

Zaddock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

Police now believe the Monday night fire at Malik Heights on Ngong Road, that left several cars reduced to ashes, was an arson attack.

Consequently, detectives have already identified the man behind the alleged arson attack and is being sought by the police.

Abdirizak Yusuf Adow, who was captured on CCTV cameras at the building was positively identified by some of the owners of the affected businesses after reviewing the footage together with the detectives investigating the case.

Wrok at yard

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the suspect used to work at the yard within the premises and was captured carrying a jerry can, believed to have contained fuel.

A multi-agency team drawn from DCI, Kenya Police, Kenya Power, Public Works, Government Chemist, and the National Construction Authority on Tuesday revisited the scene and launched joint investigations.

DCI boss George Kinoti yesterday said cameras also captured the man walking into the compound at 9pm before proceeding to the area where he sprinkled the liquid and lit a fire before he ran away using the staircase.