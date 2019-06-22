NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Cop drugged, gun stolen

People Daily June 22, 2019
Zadock Angira

A Police officer attached to Riruta Police Station is admitted in hospital in a serious condition after he was allegedly drugged his official gun stolen in Parklands are of Nairobi County.

Constable James Obiri was on Thursday noon found unconscious on Mtama Road in Parklands by  the public who informed the police.

Police officers went to the scene where they found the victim unconscious. He was taken  to Avenue Hospital and later transferred to Nairobi West Hospital in a serious condition. The doctors confirmed that the officer had been given opioid drug.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, another police officer attached to Kileleshwa police station was on Thursday noon arrested and disarmed after he was found drunk and brandishing a pistol at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

A senior police officer told People Daily that Constable James Markoko had been deployed at the KNH to guard a prisoner at Ward 5D.

