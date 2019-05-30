Controversy has stalked seventh VC’s leadership

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Since Prof Peter Mbithi, a veterinary surgeon, took office in January 2015, his tenure has not been short of controversies.

Just over a year into office, he was locked in a bruising duel with colleagues over the controversial sacking of deputy vice chancellor (Administration and Finance) Bernard Njoroge.

When university council informed the then Education Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i of Njoroge’s sacking, the latter protested that the council did not have powers to remove him and accused Mbithi of overstepping his mandate.

Performance contracts

The VC was also accused of moving the performance contracting role to his office from the office of the deputy vice chancellor (Administration and Finance).

Two months ago, Universities Academic Staff Union, UoN chapter, accused Mbithi of disregarding the welfare of lecturers.

Issues the union raised include lack of career progression, denying academic staff emoluments and unfair application of criteria for retirement of staff.

The union demanded a comprehensive audit of the institution in an effort to “take it back to where it has been as a premier university” in the country.

Mbithi, the seventh vice chancellor of the University of Nairobi since its inception, served as deputy vice chancellor (Administration and Finance) before his elevation.