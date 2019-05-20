Constituency projects funds, bursary misuse exposed

Twenty constituencies are now in the national spotlight after Auditor General Edward Ouko exposed how millions of shillings meant for development projects and bursaries for needy students has been misused.

In various reports tabled in the National Assembly Ouko indicted the constituencies for failing to account for the money given to them to help improve the lives of Kenyans. According to an analysis of the report of 20 constituencies, Ouko exposed how some of the MPs issued bouncing and stale cheques. Others failed to not only vet beneficiaries but also provide supporting documents to prove who the beneficiaries were.

Ouko said some constituencies failed to account for bursaries while in other cases legislators budgeted for non-existing projects.

Some of the projects he said despite being budgeted for, have either failed to kick off, stalled or have been abandoned half way, adding that in some cases money meant for emergency funds had been diverted and channeled to either other projects that were not budgeted for.

Sub standard

In the report tabled in the National Assembly by Leader of Majority Aden Duale, Ouko expressed concerns over how some of the projects that have so far commenced in the constituencies are substandard and have already started wearing out yet they have not been occupied.

The affected constituencies include Chuka Igambang’ombe, Igembe Central, Mwingi North, Mathare, Sigor, Mwingi West, Maara, Othaya, soy, Taveta, Tigania West, Samburu East, Pokot South, Mwingi Central, Kitui South, Jomvu, Kibra, Tetu and Kangema.