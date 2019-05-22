Cohesion team maps hate speech hotspots

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has mapped out eight counties as potential hate speech breeding grounds.

Speaking yesterday, chief executive Hassan Mohammed (pictured) identified Kiambu, Kilifi, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Nakuru, Nyeri and Kakamega as counties the commission is closely monitoring.

“Whereas the Constitution recognises and encourages freedom of speech, we remind all Kenyans that this right does not extend to incitement to violence, hate speech, propaganda for war or advocacy of hatred,” he said.

The warning comes as a section of leaders a intensify campaigns linked to 2022 General Election. Two groups — ‘Team Tanga Tanga’ and ‘Team Kieleweke’ — pledging allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto and supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta respectively have been locked in antagonistic rhetoric.

And to enhance monitoring, Mohammed issued additional 110 audio recorders, eight camcorders to security officers from the counties to record suspected toxic content. He cautioned social media users against spreading hatred in their social media platforms.

“ As a country, we still recall what happened in the run up to 2017 General Election thus the need to protect our nation from anything that may lead to disunity,”said Mohamed.