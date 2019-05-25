CoG accuses Treasury of frustrating devolution

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

The Council of Governors (CoG) has once again castigated the National Treasury and the Integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis) as enemies of devolution.

Addressing the 35th Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) Annual Seminar in Mombasa on Thursday, CoG chairman Wycliffe Oparanya raised concern that the Treasury has been manipulating the functionality of Ifmis system to bully the counties by attempting to control and dictate the pace of their operations.

Oparanya said continuous channeling of funds meant for devolved functions through regional bodies and parastatals has seen a bigger share of county funds controlled by the national government, thereby stifling devolution progress.

The Kakamega county governor said more money on devolved functions predominantly agriculture and health is being channeled through respective regional bodies and parastatals than to the counties directly.

“If you look keenly, you will realise that the budgets to these bodies and parastatals is always going up while county allocations are always on the decline,” Oparanya said.

The CoG chair said it was disturbing to see County governments being accused of low absorption of development funds saying the situation is partly attributed to delays in disbursement of monies by the National Treasury, which affected the timely implementation of county programmes.

“Ifmis is a major problem. Today you will hear stories of the internet being slow then again the system hanging. Tomorrow again you will hear a story that the system is closed in the morning and opened in the afternoon. The Treasury is treating us like patients in ICU who require oxygen.

When your situation is worse they increase the amount of oxygen and when you improve they decrease. With these Treasury controls you will find that you will end up performing just one transaction for the whole day. Tell me how is absorption of development funds even possible,” posed Oparanya.

Auditor-General Edward Ouko said there was need to revisit the issue of Ifmis arguing that the system could be at fault because it was introduced when the country was under a unitary system of government.