Coast security boss orders reopening of schools in Boni Forest

By KNA

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elung’ata has directed immediate reopening of schools in Boni area, saying security has since been restored.

Speaking in Mokowe, Lamu county after touring mega projects on Thursday, Elung’ata expressed concern that no learning was going on in Boni because schools have been closed due to insecurity.

“I am remarkably impressed by the security situation in Lamu and I would like to assure teachers that they should not fear working in the area,” he said.

Basuba, Milimani, Mararani, Mangai and Kiangwe primary schools have remained closed since 2014 owing to a spate of terror attacks.

Teachers who fled the area then are yet to return even after being enticed with a pay hike.

Several leaders have called for the reopening of schools within Boni with Lamu East MP Ahmed Shariff and his Lamu West counterpart Stanley Muthama expressing concern over dwindling literacy levels.

Elung’ata said if teachers fail to report, the county government would source for alternative ways of addressing the situation.