Civil servants oppose employer contract proposal

Irene Githinji and Jasmine Atieno @PeopleDailyKe

The Union of Kenya Civil Servants yesterday opposed proposed rules of hiring public workers on contract as the Public Service Commission maintained the reforms are non-negotiable.

The union termed the proposal unacceptable and warned that any attempt to implement it would be rejected. Union deputy secretary general Jerry ole Kina said the proposal is unconstitutional because it was arrived at without any consultation. “We feel it is unacceptable. They want Kenyans to work as slaves,” he claimed.

He claimed the sole aim of the proposal to employ civil servants on contract was to evade paying them pension. The official said the government would be setting a bad precedent by running away from its obligation of ensuring employed Kenyans get pension after retirement.

“These proposals by PSC are unacceptable because they will result in industrial unrest, Kenyans are not going to work under those terms,” he said.

However, PSC has maintained that reforms in the sector are imperative and must be implemented. PSC chairman Stephen Kirogo yesterday said the public service is currently undertaking policy reforms, geared towards ensuring Kenyans are placed at the centre of service delivery.

Tame wage bill

His remarks came just a day after he revealed a new system of employment, in which government shifts to three-year contracts for civil servants.

On Tuesday, Kirogo announced that starting July 1, the government will hire civil servants on contract basis to boost productivity and tame the wage bill.

“We need to create prosperity for citizens and the public service is critical to that prosperity,” he said after meeting with Prof Prajapati Trivedi, the Commonwealth Secretariat director of Economic, Youth and Sustainable Development, at PSC offices.

Kenya is set to host a conference of 32 Commonwealth countries, where they will study the local model of performance contracting and how they can implement similar systems.