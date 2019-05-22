City trader gets land back after years of litigation

Nairobi businessman Harun Mwangi has regained possession of land he purchased in Karen from a couple in 1995.

The now deceased couple, Alpho King’oo Kioko and Teresia Kamene, had bought the property in 1984 and sold it to Mwangi for Sh3 million on condition that Sh300,000 deposit be used to offset a loan gotten from their family friend Jayantkumar Jamnadas Ruparel, who was also a real estate agent, to whom the land had been used as securities.

Original title

The joint advocate of the parties, Peter Karing’u, then obtained the original title documents and a duly executed discharge of the charge registered on December 21, 1995.

The Court of Appeal has upheld findings by Environmental and Land Court judge Lucy Nyambura Gacheru that the disputed property was lawfully and procedurally transferred to Mwangi on December 22, 1995 upon the conclusion of the sale agreement.

Kamene, was aggrieved by the ruling rendered on March 13, 2015 but was substituted upon her demise by her sons, Anthony Kilonzo King’oo and Fredrick Matee King’oo, to prosecute the appeal.

Appellate judges Philip Waki, Gatembu Kairu and John Otieno-Odek recalled that Mwangi had paid the couple Sh2 million by bankers’ cheque forwarded by a letter dated February 28, 1996.

They had agreed that Mwangi was to spend Sh600,000 to repair the access road leading to their adjoining properties in an authorisation letter signed by Kamene dated July 14, 1997.

Sale agreement

Kamene had denied having signed or executed the sale agreement with Mwangi and claimed to have personally settled the outstanding loan to the late Ruparel.

She had asserted that the transfer of the property was fraudulent and counter-claimed for adverse possession by virtue of occupation of the property and payment of land rates to the defunct Nairobi City Council.

“There is no evidence that Mwangi, as the registered owner of the property, was dispossessed or that his possession was discontinued. The trial judge held that Kamene never gave him possession of the property. This was the basis of the trial judge’s holding that a seller cannot refuse to give possession to a purchaser and then claim adverse possession in respect of the same property,” the three-judge Bench said.

The Appellate judges said justice Gacheru erred in awarding Mwangi Sh3 million in damages for trespass since she did not give any explanation for the compensation.