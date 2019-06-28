Citizens move to court to stop Kenya from taking part in boundary dispute against Somalia in Hague

By BerniceMbugua

Nineteen Kenyans have moved to court to stop the State from further participating in the Maritime Delimitation dispute case between Kenya and Somalia at the International Court of Justice(ICJ).

The petitioners have filed the suit just two days after ICJ issued a press release directing the two parties in the case to appear before it for submissions in two months’ time.

“The court should restrain the government from taking any measures or decisions that may alter or in any way interfere with the territory or territorial waters comprising Kenya pending hearing of the Somalia vs Kenya dispute before the international court of justice,” stated the petitioners in court documents.

They argue that if Kenya is allowed to participate, it has the potential of permitting an unconstitutional alteration of Kenya’s boundaries.

The petitioners also want the case to be forwarded to the Chief Justice to establish a five-judge bench which will hear and determine the case.

“The petition raises weighty and constitutional issues that have to be addressed by more than one judge,” argued the petitioners in court documents.

Through lawyer Kibe Mungai, they argue that, Kenyan boundaries cannot be altered except with an approval through a referendum and it is therefore in the interest of justice that Kenya’s participation in the ICJ case be restrained.

“The consequences of the case at ICJ is that the stage has been set for the possibility of an effective amendment of Article 5 of the Constitution through alteration of the territory comprising Kenya through an ICJ binding judgment which will bypass the requisite approval through a referendum as required by law,” they argue.

It is their case that Kenya participating in legal proceedings at the ICJ is delimiting Kenya’s territory in the Indian Ocean by determining the shared boundary between Kenya and Somalia in the Indian Ocean.

“Unless this application is certified urgent and determined expeditiously, the respondents will continue acting in contravention to the Constitution by filing submissions and otherwise participating in the proceedings in the maritime delimitation in the Indian Ocean,” they argue.

The territory in question is a 100,000 square kilometre (38,610 square mile) triangular patch created by projecting the Kenya-Somali border eastward into the Indian Ocean.