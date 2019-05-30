NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Chinese vessels 'licenced'

Sophie Njoka May 30, 2019
KMA director general Major Rtd George Nyamoko.

Kenya Maritime Authority has said the two Chinese vessels impounded by Kenya Coast Guard Service at Ungama bay in Malindi had been licensed to fish in Kenyan waters.

In a hasty retreat from an earlier statement that the vessels had no licence to fish in Kenyan waters, KMA director general Major Rtd George Nyamoko said the vessels were not undertaking illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities.

He said the vessels, christened Harong 109 and Harong 108, had been issued with licences by the Fisheries department.

However, he said KMA still has safety concerns over the vessels because an inspection revealed they were sea unworthy.

