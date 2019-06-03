Chinese doctors make donations to South Sudanese children

JUBA,

The seventh batch of the China medical team in South Sudan on Friday joined children at the Juba Orphanage Center to celebrate the International Children’s Day.

The Chinese doctors donated some food and non-food items to support the 55 children living at the center.

Tang Youbin, head of the seventh batch of the China medical team, said they came to express solidarity with the disadvantaged children.

Tang said the Chinese doctors would be paying monthly visits to the center to support the medical needs of the children.

Angelo Kenyi, director of the Juba Orphanage Center, appreciated the Chinese medics for their continued support to the orphanage.

Kenyi appealed to the public to support the children’s home with basic necessities such as food, medicine and scholastic materials.

“We are appealing to those who are ready to support us to come and help the situation we are in now because we have so many challenges,” Kenyi said.

Since 2013, Chinese doctors have offered free medical services across South Sudan and also helped with capacity-building of health workers.

The seventh batch of the Chinese medical team arrived in the country in early May for a one-year medical assistance mission.

The 15-member team, composed of 13 specialists and two support staff, is currently stationed at Juba Teaching Hospital, but will be conducting routine outreach programs during their one-year stay in the east African country. (Xinhua)