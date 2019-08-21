NEWSWORLD

Chinese boxer Dong Youli set to face Namibia’s Shonena in WBO fight

People Daily August 21, 2019
Namibia's boxer Mikka Shonena (R) and China's Dong Youli prepare to battle it out at the World Boxing Organization (WBO) fight, in Windhoek, capital of Namibia, Aug. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Musa C Kaseke)

WINDHOEK,

   China’s 24-year-old Dong Youli, the current World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Youth welterweight champion, said he is ready to face Namibia’s Mikka Shonena ahead of their  WBO international fight set for August 24 in Oshana, northern Namibia.

   Dong said at a face-off event here on Tuesday that despite being seven years junior to his opponent, he believes he can take on Shonena and emerge victorious.

   Dong and his team are in the southwestern African nation for the first time, and Namibia’s MTC Sunshine Boxing Academy promoter Nestor Tobias welcomed the visitors and wished them luck ahead of the fight.

   “I look forward to the fight as it is a big opportunity for both fighters to move up their ranks,” he added.

   Shonena said he watched Dong’s previous fight videos and his younger opponent is quite skillful, but that he is prepared.

   “I am also ready for the fight. This is a big fight for me as I will not only represent myself but also Namibia,” he added.

   Dong currently has 14 wins, one draw and one defeat under his belt, while the 31-year-old Shonena, who is still undefeated after 14 professional fights, is the WBO Africa welterweight champion.

   The weigh-in for the fight will take place on Friday on the eve of the main bout.  (Xinhua)

