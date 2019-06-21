Children exposed to HIV as drugs shortage bites

George Kebaso @Morarak

Thousands of infants risk being infected with HIV unless the government intervenes over the acute shortage of pediatric Antiretroviral Therapies (ARTs).

The drugs, usually prescribed to infants born by HIV positive mothers, have been out of stock for the last four months, raising fears the children who have not been taking them, risk being infected through breast-feeding.

A number of health facilities in various parts of the country have reported having run out of stock on the children’s prophylaxis nevirapine syrup and zidovudine for over four months, potentially exposing the infants to the virus.

“I have been to more than three facilities in Naivasha and I can’t find Nevirapine syrup,” said an unidentified mother in a reported case in Naivasha, Nakuru county.

Despite the National Aids and STIs Control Programme (Nascop) insisting that it is not aware of the shortage, civil society organisations and individuals working on HIV and Tuberculosis advocacy programmes say the situation is getting out of control.

Yesterday, Maureen Murenga, the executive director of Lean on Me, an advocacy organisation on AIDs issues confirmed this shortage. She told People Daily that prophylaxis is given to infants to protect them from the virus. “We are concerned about the lack of HIV prophylaxis for children in some of the health facilities. We ask Nascop to act with speed and ensure we have enough supplies,” she said.

The issue was a topic of discussion in a WhatsApp group, Advocacy Team Nairobi run by members of the health civil societies, this week when it emerged the pediatric prohylaxis has been out of stock.

Patients stranded

National Empowerment Network for People living with HIV/Aids in Kenya (Nephak) chief executive Nelson Otwoma said NVP syrup is now available, but added, he is yet to confirm the Ritonavir.

Grace Njuki, the programme manager at Ambassador for Youth and Adolescent Development Reproductive Health programme said it is sad that women with infants were stranded, “especially those with little information with some opting not to breast feed.

In response Nascop said the 1st, 2nd and 3rd line therapies are available.