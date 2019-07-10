Chebukati insists agency right in hiring process

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati says the commission exercised its discretion in conducting recruitment of a new chief executive without involving an independent firm.

Chebukati (pictured), in response to a suit filed by Chama cha Mawakili, said the commission has a right to appoint an independent firm to help it recruit or it can do the recruitment itself as per Section 10(1) of the IEBC Act.

The lobby, which claims to deal with public litigation, has challenged in court the recruitment process of an IEBC executive officer to replace Ezra Chiloba.

Mislead court

Chebukati, through lawyer Tom Ojienda, however, wants the suit dismissed, saying it is meant to delay the recruitment process for ulterior motives.

“The application is frivolous, malicious, based on conjecture and outright material misrepresentation of facts meant to deliberately mislead the court,” said Chebukati in an affidavit.

He said the resolve not to engage an independent firm to conduct the hiring came after lpex Consulting Africa Limited, picked by the commission for the job, rejected the offer.

Chebukati dismissed claims that the recruitment process lacked transparency, saying the advertisement was made in three separate public forums.

He added that allegation there was no publication of all the names of applicants in the commission’s website cannot hold as the names were published in local dailies on June 13.

Chebukati said petition is in violation of section 9(1) of the Access to Information Act and should be dismissed with costs.

Justice Byrum Ongaya extended orders stopping the recruitment process. The matter will be heard on Monday.