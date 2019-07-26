Charge Matiang’i over Ruaraka land scam, Rift leaders tell Haji 

By Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

More than 20 Rift Valley leaders yesterday challenged Director ofPublic Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to arrest and charge Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i over his alleged involvement in the loss of Sh1.5billion Ruaraka land payout scandal.

The leaders dismissed the current war against mega corruption in the public sector as witch-hunt because it was only targeting those associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Led by Senate Leader of Majority Kipchumba Murkomen, theydemanded for the arrest of Matiang’i to face the law over theRuaraka land scandal if the government is serious in its fight against graft.Murkomen, who is also the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator attributed the runaway corruption in the government to centralisation of all resources in Nairobi.

He defended former National Treasury Cabinet secretary HenryRotich and senior State officials implicated in the multi-billionshillings Arror and Kimwarer dams scam in Elgeyo Marakwet county as victims of circumstance.Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei wondered why the DPPhad exonerated the office of the Attorney General in the investigations of the stalled dams scandal.

“There is no way the office of the Attorney General could have beenexonerated from the multi-billion dam scams because this processcannot be undertaken without his knowledge,” said Shollei.

She said the former National Treasury boss alongside other State officials were being crucified over the stalled dams and yet they werenot to blame for the misappropriation of funds. Kajiado Senator Philip Mpayeei said the manner in which the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and DPP were carrying out investigations into various scandals was notfair and that it may lead to disintegration of the ruling party.

They were speaking during the launch of Kesses constituency strategic plan in an event that was presided over Speaker of the Senate Keneth Lusaka at Eldoret Sports Club.Leaders present were Senators Margaret Kamar (Uasin Gishu) MPs Oscar Sudi (Kaperet), Joshua Kandie (Baringo Central ), HillaryKosgei (Kipkelion ), Nelson Koech (Belgut ), Jane Kihara (Naivasha) and Janet Sitienei (Turbo).

Others were West Pokot Woman Rep (Lilian Tomitom), Joyce Emanikor (Turkana), Rehema Hassan (Tana River), Catherine Waruguru (Laikipia), Joyce Korir (Bomet) and Jane Chebaibai (Elgeyo Marakwet.)Sudi asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to call for an urgentJubilee leaders meeting to address problems that are threatening to cause disunity in the government.

He warned that unless issues that are affecting the smooth runningof the government are addressed with the seriousness it deserves, all services werebound to be undermined.He said there was crisis in the ruling Jubilee administration because of lack of political direction and confusion over the uncoordinated fightagainst corruption.

“We are only seeing one side of the political divided being hauled in court over graft while the other side is left scot free despite beingimplicated in the vice,” said Sudi