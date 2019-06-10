CBC, transition policy to dominate school heads meet

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

The 44th Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) annual conference will kick off this morning in Mombasa with Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and challenges facing implementation of the government’s 100 per cent transition policy expected to take centre stage.

Cases of suicide attempts among students in schools will also be among the agendas for discussion in the conference, according to Kessha chair Indimuli Kahi.

Interrogate future

The meeting venue has been moved from its traditional Wild Waters centre to Kenya School of Revenue Administration grounds, which Kahi said can accommodate up to 7,500 school heads.

While declaring Kessha’s full support for the new curriculum, the official said the discussion must now shift from the CBC itself to “competence-based education process” given that in the next about three years, the pioneers of the curriculum will be joining the junior secondary school.

“As Kessha, our stand is very clear. We are supporting the start of the new curriculum. We have been well represented at the national steering committee and given our views and, therefore, it will be irresponsible of us today to start talking differently,” he said

Kahi said discussions should now shift towards addressing challenges facing implementation of the curriculum.

He said it is imperative for stakeholders in the education sector to begin interrogating the future of the learners, who are going through the new curriculum.

Employ teachers

“It is important for us to look at the curriculum designs for junior secondary so that we are able to know whether there are gaps and how to mitigate them,” Kahi said during a press conference in Mombasa, yesterday. This year’s conference theme is “quality education in the context of 100 per cent transition”.

The Kessha chief pointed out that there have been numerous challenges facing the transition policy. He cited teacher management as one of the major challenges, saying a recent Kessha research established that a majority of the schools have resorted to employing teachers on board of management (BOM) terms.

“Our research has shown that a majority of our schools are employing a minimum of six teachers per school under BOM terms, paying them an average of Sh20,000 monthly. This translates to around Sh1.2 million per year and to billions of shillings for all secondary schools. This is not the provision of the schools and such funds hinder other teaching programmes and facilities,” he said.

Kahi also cited challenges in the use of the National Education Management Information System (Nemis), saying some schools have not been funded because most of their students are not in the system.

At the same time, the Kessha chair said the debate on reducing the age of sex consent from 18 to 16 is misplaced. “We wish it could be increased to 20,” he said.

On school fires, he said constant engagement of student leaders on the need to maintain peace in schools and frequent visits to schools by anti-terrorism crusaders has seen cases of arson reduce drastically.