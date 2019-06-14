CBC headed for collapse, Knut official claims

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) maintains that the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is headed for collapse.

Knut claims government’s failure to secure teachers’ support would undermine the system’s anticipated success.

The union’s first national vice chair Collins Oyuu castigated Education Cabinet secretary George Magoha and Teachers Service Commission chief executive Nancy Macharia for “misleading Kenyans on CBC preparedness saying based on “proper research, the country is not prepared for the new curriculum.”

“The common statement that we are being told now is that the train has already taken off. It, therefore, means that the train has taken off without a teacher who is supposed to be the driver of education. So who is driving it? It has taken off without a driver and what will happen next, your guess is as good as mine.

Who does not know that currently there are learners who study under trees for lack of classrooms… just the other day, it was widely reported that learners were studying under muddy surfaces during floods somewhere in Kilifi county,” he said.

He was addressing the 44th edition of Kenya Secondary School Heads Association annual conference in Mombasa where he represented Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion.

Oyuu said Magoha and Macharia were being insincere to the school heads when they implied that teachers are well equipped for the programme, even with the ghost of biting shortage of teachers and inadequate infrastructure haunting the education sector.

He said an 80-page research conducted by Knut shows the new system will fail miserably because of chest-thumping and failure by the Education ministry officials to listen to all stakeholders.

At the same time Oyuu expressed concern that tendency by the government to lock out teachers from key education policies negotiations, a trend he said is harming the sector.

He noted when delocalisation policy was introduced there was zero involvement of teachers. He said teachers are ready to seat at the negotiating table with the ministry and discuss solutions on CBC implementation.