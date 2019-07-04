Cases of teenage mothers alarming

Jasmine Atieno @sparkleMine

Mombasa county is grappling with a surge in teenage pregnancies with latest reports showing that 7,000 girls below 17 years gave birth in public hospitals last year.

The figure makes 18 per cent of all pregnancies reported in public facilities in 2018.

County Health director Shem Patta said teenage pregnancies point to an increased number of youths engaging in unprotected sex, thus exposing themselves to pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV/Aids.

He said the matter needs urgent attention so as to rescue Kenyan youths from a grim future, adding that teenage pregnancies mostly lead girls to early marriages.

“Teenage pregnancies are on a worrying rise in the country. About 18 per cent of reported pregnancies is those of teenagers. Last year alone there were over 7,000 cases of pregnant teenagers, reported to our facilities. This shows that it is an issue that needs to be urgently dealt with,” said Patta.

Increase funding

During a stakeholders forum, it was observed that more teenagers are getting sexually exposed, especially through media platforms, without enough education or awareness on preventive measures which leaves them vulnerable to pregnancies and STIs. County Health chief officer Hadija Shikely called for increased funding of health programmes.

“Sometimes the Health ministry receives additional funding from organisations. It would be good if the funds are invested in health areas such as teenage pregnancies, which clearly needs more investment,” she said.

Shikely said the county is working with youths to address teenage pregnancies and reproductive health.

Poverty and parental negligence have been cited as some of the biggest causes of teenage pregnancies in the coastal county. Cases of sex tourism have also been cited as a contributor to the vice.