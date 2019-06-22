Captain Shakava in limbo as six-year tenure at K’Ogalo expires

Gor Mahia skipper Harun ‘Shakes’ Shakava is at a career cross-roads as four clubs jostle for his signature just days after the player transfer window opened. The defender has been at K’Ogalo since 2014, winning five league titles.

During his six-year trophy-laden stay at the club Shakes has seen defensive partners David Owino and Musa Mohammed make big money moves hence is now enticed by a career switch.

Promoted Wazito are the only local suitors for Shakava while St Georges of Ethiopia leads Simba of Tanzania and Zambian clubs Zanaco and Nkana in his pursuit.

Offers from the four clubs have turned Shakava’s head leaving him mulling over his future. The six-foot tall defender has six months on his current contract at Gor but is unlikely to stay in the face of big money moves dangled in his face.

Wazito are on a spending spree to boost an average squad that won the National Super League (NSL) by just one point. The club intends to avoid repeat relegation after one season in top-flight league and hope to install Shavaka as their defensive rock to build around.

They have already signed Sony Sugar hit man Derrick Otanga and goalkeeper Kelvin Omondi and look to add a midfielder of note to partner Teddy Osok next season.

Wazito are reportedly offering Shakava a Sh2 million signing fee to ditch Gor. K’Ogalo are however, reluctant to let their captain join a local rival and would fancy any of the three suitors outside the country. Wazito have also been rebuffed by Gor’s Sh6 million demand before letting the player out of his final six months of contract.

Tanzanian giants Simba, fond of cherry picking the finest players from Gor have placed Shakava in their radar after prising away Meddie Kagere in 2018 and launching a strong bid for Francis Kahata.

The catch is to entice a players with hefty signing fees that are just irresistible. Simba are willing to give Shakava Sh4 million to join but are not willing to pay Gor transfer fees.