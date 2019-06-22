NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Call to revive collapsed Busia cotton ginneries

Henry Andanje June 22, 2019
Cotton farmers in Busia county have appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to revive cotton ginneries which collapsed  due to poor management and low price of cotton.

Luanda Cotton ginnery secretary general David Okeya urged Uhuru to revive the ginneries as agriculture is one of his Big Four agendas.

Speaking to the press in Busia town on Friday, Okeya said rival of the collapsed ginneries namely Luanda,  Amukura, Nambale, Malaba / Malakisi and Jairos will also create employment.

