Call to endorse Raila opposed

Winstone Chiseremi and DPPS

Some Jubilee MPs yesterday dismissed calls by the Opposition urging President Uhuru Kenyatta to endorse former Premier Raila Odinga for presidency in 2022, saying it is voters who elect leaders.

The leaders told the Opposition to stop wasting time asking Uhuru to endorse its candidate, noting that even in Jubilee there will be a democratic process to pick its candidate.

Speaking at Chebororwa Primary School grounds in Elgeyo Marakwet county, during an interdenominational prayer service on Sunday, the leaders said elections rests squarely on the decision of registered voters.

During the function, Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos switched from Baringo Senator Gedion Moi’s camp to Deputy President William Ruto’s.

The leaders present included Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, MPs William Kisang (Marakwet West), Kangogo Bowen (Marakwet East), Caleb Kositany (Soy), Daniel Rono (Keiyo South), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Julius Melly (Tinderet) and Jane Chebaibai (Woman Rep, Elgeyo Marakwet).

Voters say

“It’s the voters that matter in any election. They are the ones to determine who they want to elect for any seat during General Election,” said Melly.

The leaders also termed as unworkable, a planned motion by National Assembly minority leader John Mbadi that seeks to limit the amount money people contribute in churches.

They said they will continue to contribute to the churches and other community development projects with or without the public officer ethics Act in place.

“I can assure Mbadi that his motion will face a humiliating defeat in the National Assembly and the Senate,” said Murkomen.

Ruto vowed to continue donating money to finance various development projects, churches included despite roadblocks being put in his way by his opponents.