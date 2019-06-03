Budget, IEBC top House agenda after short recess

Mercy Mwai

The in-tray is full for the members of the National Assembly when they resume sessions tomorrow after a month’s break.

Some of the pressing issues awaiting the MPs’ return include passage of the budget estimates, the Division of Revenue bill and the proposed reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The members are expected to consider to two bills seeking to restructure the electoral agency. One of the bill, drafted by the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee chaired by Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni, seeks to reduce the number of IEBC commissioners. The other by the Justice and Legal Affairs committee chaired by William Cheptumo (Baringo North) is aimed at addressing loopholes created in case commissioners resign.

Kioni’s team wants commissioners reduced from seven to five, including the chairman, while Cheptumo’s seeks to provide a mechanism that will form the selection panel for the commissioners and subsequent appointments should a vacancy arise.

To ensure the quorum hitches occasioned by resignations are curtailed, the committee also proposes that the vacancies are filled within the shortest time possible after the President declares vacancies to avert a void in the agency’s operations.

The move comes after IEBC operations were nearly crippled following the resignations of commissioners Roselyn Akombe, Connie Nkatha Maina, Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat. Only chairman Wafula Chebukati and commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu are still in office.

Besides IEBC, MPs are expected to, within the next two weeks, focus their energy on the Sh2.81 trillion budget estimates. The Budget and Appropriations Committee chaired by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa is expected to table its report approving or rejecting the estimates.

Various committees have concluded meeting respective government agencies, ministries and department’s over their estimates.

Budget estimates

National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich is expected to read the budget statement for the 2019/20 financial year in two weeks.

The Division of Revenue Bill is also among items queued for MPs’ consideration, with Leader of Majority Aden Duale set to table a report on the mediation talks between senators and MPs on allocation to counties.

Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka agreed on a formation of a committee to unlock the stalemate after senators rejected the reduction of the allocation to the counties by Sh9 billion.

In the current fiscal year, the base was set at Sh314 billion, but the National Treasury said the amount was no longer tenable because of revenue shortfalls.

MPs are also expected to consider Constitution amendments bills that seeks to expand special interest groups to not only include women but also other minorities as well as abolish the requirement of the elusive two-thirds gender rule.

One of the bill being is being pushed by Kioni’s committee while the other is being fronted by Nominated MP David Sankonk who wants to have the requirement for a two-thirds bill abolished.