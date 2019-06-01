Britons arrested in Kitale for illegal stay

Two Britons have been arrested for being in the country after the expiry of their visas.David James Smith and Daniel Richard Bradlin were arrested at Aturukan Hotel in Trans Nzoia, where they have been staying for more than a month since their visas expired.

Trans Nzoia County police commander Ayub Ali said they were alerted by customers who grew suspicious of the two foreigners who rarely left their room. He said they would be arraigned once investigations to determine their purpose in the country are complete.

The arrests come soon after a workshop to develop action plan for prevention and countering violent extremism was held in Trans Nzoia this week.

The security team led by Trans Nzoia county commissioner Samson Ojwang’ asked residents to report any suspicious people to police.

During the workshop, which ended on Wednesday, Ojwang’ said the action plan will help stakeholders identify possible groups of people that could be targeted for terrorism.

“In the action plan, we also want to find out reasons that could lure individuals and different groups in Trans Nzoia to join outlawed groups,” he said.

He asked residents to be vigilant and be conscious with everything going on around them adding that the vice has moved from traditional areas of Mombasa, Nairobi and North Eastern to other urban centres.

A team leader from the National Counter-terrorism Centre (NCTC) Benson Ngeiywa said at least nine counties have launched their action plans to prevent and counter terrorism.

He said the NCTC was going around the country to help counties come up with strategies that will help put an end to terrorism. – KNA