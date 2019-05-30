Blow to Katiba Institute in 2017 pre-election advertising case

The Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) and three top State House officials have secured orders suspending directives they surrender crucial information to Katiba Institute regarding advertisements in the run-up to the 2017 General Election.

The Court of Appeal has stayed the judgment made by High Court judge Chacha Mwita on November 8, 2017, requiring Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, PDU head Nzioka Waita and Secretary Andrew Wakahiu to present the data to the lobby.

Katiba Institute filed an application on February 26, last year, seeking to have the top civil servants asked to explain why they had failed to comply with court orders. The application was to be heard on December 16, last year.

The organisation petitioned on August 17, 2017 to access information associated with achievements of the government under the hashtag #GOKDelivers and #Jubileedelivers.