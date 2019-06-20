Bishops condemn violence against women

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Catholic bishops and human rights groups have raised concern about rising cases of violence against women. The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), Human Rights Defender network and the Inter-regional Peace Network, blamed the society’s value system for the violence.

Speaking during the launch of the “Linda Mama” project at Ufungamano House in Nairobi yesterday, former Bishop of the Military Ordinariate Alfred Rotich called for a better way of solving conflicts, instead of resorting to violence.

“Life is sacred and should not be taken away,” he said. Linda Mama project’s objective is to address domestic violence, particularly the alarming cases of femicide.

The chairman of the Kenya Correspondents Association Oloo Janak said the value system in Kenya is influenced by greed.

“We have a youth population that invests most of their time in betting and money-lending apps yet they even don’t own businesses,” said Janak.

Suicides

Janak said the initiative would be working closely with members of the uniformed officers, especially the police, to find a solution to the increased cases of suicide among officers.

“It is worrying that people we expect to provide us with security are dying every day. There is need for us to reflect on what is going wrong and act immediately,” added Janak.

According to statistics from the Inter-regional Peace Network, an estimated 120 people have committed suicide since the beginning of the year, with most of the cases resulting from mental illness, money and relationship problems.

Fredrick Ogweno from the Human Rights Defender network said primary and secondary school students are ending their own lives because of depression. According to police reports, a majority of suicide cases are of people who are below 30 years.