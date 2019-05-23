Binyavanga: Queer, influential, controversial

The author passed away on May 21 at Aga Khan Hospital after a short illness. He was 48

Nduta Waweru @PeopleDailyKe

That he was a controversial man is not a new thing for many Kenyans who will remember Binyavanga Wainaina for his contribution to the country’s literary scene and his proud announcement of his sexuality at a time renewed anti-LGBTQ sentiment and attacks were sweeping across the continent.

Many will remember the 48-year-old writer for the stir he caused when he wrote, ‘How to Write about Africa,’ a satirical piece on the stereotypes long-held about Africans and the continent. It had the punch and the oomph to make people, especially non-Africans, wriggle in their spaces with discomfort and even agitation.

But long before he wrote this, he grew up as a timid boy in Nakuru, where he was born and raised. Life took him to many places including South Africa, where he went for a commerce course at the University of Transkei in 1991. He moved to Cape Town in 1996. He was a writer and professional cook.

Caine fame

He would shoot to fame in 2002 when he won the Caine Prize for African Writing for his story, Discovering Home. In 2003, he became one of the founders of Nairobi-based journal, Kwani? which opened doors to many writers in and out of the continent.

For many, this became their setting stone for great literary careers. In a twist of fate, he courted controversy with his criticism of the same prize that millions believed gave him a platform to become an influential writer. He claimed that the prize was not an African institution and argued against the attention it receives from African writers as compared to local institutions.

But as many others shone, Wainaina was dealing with many secrets in his life. He had not yet come out as gay and was struggling with bits and pieces of that life. In 2014, he wrote in another stirring piece, I am a homosexual, mum, where he imagines coming out to his mother, who passed away in 2000. In the article, he speaks of his endless search of freedom that came with his existence and regret for not telling his parents about his sexuality.

“Nobody, nobody, ever in my life has heard this. Never, mum. I did not trust you, mum. And. I. (sic) Pulled air hard and balled it down into my navel, and let it out slow and firm, clean and without bumps out of my mouth, loud and clear over a shoulder, into her ear. “I am a homosexual, mum,” reads the essay in part.

Just as his satirical piece, his revelation of his sexual orientation pushed him into the global limelight again. He gave a talk, Conversations with Baba, at TedxEuston and shortly after was named among Time’s 100 Most Influential People.

Court controversy

He later found himself in murky waters after he supported fellow author Tony Mochama after sexual abuse allegations in 2014 and was accused of subsequent harassment of witnesses in the case.

Among many battles—personal and professional—he faced, Wainaina was yet to brace for the toughest one. His health began to decline in 2015 after a series of minor strokes that impaired his ability to speak. At the time, family and friends held a fundraising drive for treatment in India.

Besides challenges with his health, Wainaina was also a victim of hate crime in Berlin. The author claimed a taxi driver attacked him as he was looking for the address of a hospital where he was supposed to take his prescription following the stroke.

“Any way it took a long to me to get the address (sic). Clearly the taxi driver was not a patient guy. He asked me several times to hurry it, but si the meter is running, and I am paying him? So he gets out of the car and comes across to my side, and opens the door. I am clueless what is going on because he is beating me, my bag is on the ground, we scuffle but he is stronger, I am crying now. Loud. In front of my neighbours… I feel black, dirty. I feel as if this kind of thing is supposed to happen to somebody like me,” he posted on Facebook.

He received an apology from DAAD, the organisation that hosted him as writer-in-residence, which condemned the attack.

A year or so later, he’d reveal to the world that he was HIV positive. “I am HIV Positive and Happy,” he tweeted on World Aids Day 2016. And in May 2018, he announced his engagement to his Nigerian fiancé, proclaiming that they would get married this year and live in South Africa.

When the light went out of his life on May 21 at about 10pm, the country and continent was robbed of a man who shaped the literary scene at home and on the continent.