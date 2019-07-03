Be fair and diligent, Maraga tells Visram team

The judicial tribunal appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to investigate allegations of misconduct against Supreme Court judge Jackton Ojwang will handle similar assignments involving three High Court judges.

The seven-member panel, chaired by Appellate Judge Alnashir Visram, will probe allegations against justices Martin Muya, Njagi Marete and Lucy Njoki Waithaka.

The panel was sworn in afresh yesterday in a ceremony conducted by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Anne Amadi, at the Supreme Court Building in Nairobi.

Chief Justice David Maraga urged the team to execute its mandate without fear and favour and with diligence. The independence of the Judiciary was meant to ensure transparency and accountability, he said.

Personal relationship

He said the tribunal had a duty to ensure fairness and to diligently handle all the issues that may be raised by the subjects of the investigations. The team first took oath of office on April 8.

Justice Maraga, who chairs the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) reiterated that the Constitution provided for a fair hearing and process while investigating grounds for removal against judges. Justice Visram said the team was honoured with the appointment and promised to deliver on its mandate.

The other members who were sworn in are retired Appellate Judge Festus Azangalala, Senior Counsel Lucy Kambuni, lawyers Ambrose Weda and Andrew Mwamuye, Sylvia Muchiri and Amina Abdalla, Lead Assisting Counsel Paul Nyamodi and Joint Secretaries Peter Kariuki and Josiah Musili.

Justice Ojwang will be battling accusations by Migori resident Nelson Onyango and eight others who claim the judge enjoyed a close personal relationship with Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

They claim the judge should not have handled a dispute between them and the Awendo County Council.

On March 20, Maraga said the JSC had considered the petition against the Justice Ojwang had disclosed sufficient grounds to warrant recommendation to the President to set up the tribunal.