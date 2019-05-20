NATIONALNEWS

Bad politics could derail regional economy, three governors warn

People Daily May 20, 2019
Mutuku Mwangangi

Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui) on Saturday warned against retrogressive politics that could derail the newly-formed South Eastern Kenya Economic Bloc (Sekeb).

“We are warning anyone who intends to drag bad politics into Sekeb that they will not succeed. It is time to stop bad politics. We have what it takes as a region to exploit our own potential to make the lives of our people better,” said Ngilu.

The warning came after the leaders signed a memorandum of understanding on the body, which includes the three counties,  at Mutua’s office in Machakos town.

Kibwana said the bloc was not a political movement but a vehicle for economic transformation.

Mutua said the leaders would  deal with cross-cutting issues that affect the region.

The signing was witnessed by clerics, led by Africa Brotherhood Church Archbishop Timothy Ndambuki, who is the bloc’s interim chairman.

