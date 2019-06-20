Awiti resurfaces after two months break from office

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti on Tuesday made a surprise public appearance after more than two months from the public glare.

A visibly angry Awiti, who has been in Germany seeking treatment for an eye complication, made the comeback just when speculation on his health, more so in the county, was reaching fever pitch.

The governor vowed dire consequences to some people he claimed have been sabotaging his development projects. He said some of his opponents out to portray him as a failure were sabotaging his administration’s initiatives.

“There are people using youths to destroy some of the projects initiated by the county government. They do this to make me look like I have not done anything for my electorate.

They will not succeed,” he said at the Homa Bay Water and Sanitation Company (Homawasco) where he addressed county employees and members of the public.

Water equipment

The governor also received water equipment worth Sh40 million donated by the Netherlands government. “I will report you to government authorities if you destroy any county project. You will be arrested, charged and imprisoned,” he said.

Awiti also warned residents against illegal water connections, saying culprits would be arrested and charged. He said his government had invested heavily in machines for pumping water to homes so everyone should have access to clean water.