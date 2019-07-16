Aviation regulator denies 3 airlines licence

Kinyuru Munuhe @Kinyurumunuhe

Three service operators risk closing shop after Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) declined to renew their licences.

A notice by the aviation regulator said the operators two of them based at Wilson Airport and one at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have been denied licence for non-compliance.

Signed by KCAA Director General Gilbert Kibe, the noticed indicated that DAC Aviation (EA) Ltd based at Wilson was denied licence variation to operate aircraft type C295.

“The reasons for denying to grant operators licences are not public. Licence applications are considered every three months or on a quarterly basis,” he told People Daily yesterday.

KCAA declined request by Alpha Aviation Company Ltd to be granted licence for flying instruction within East Africa, to operate non-scheduled air service for passengers and cargo within/out of/into Kenya to/from points in Africa, engage in aerial work service within East Africa using aircraft types C172, PA28 and PA34 based at Wilson Airport.

Fly-Ade Airline Express Ltd was stopped from using aircraft types F70 and F100 based at JKIA to conduct non-scheduled air service for passengers and cargo within/out of/into Kenya to/from East and Central Africa/ Indian Ocean Islands and domestic scheduled air service.

However, 18 other aviation operators were granted the air service licences. KCAA has the mandate to plan, develop, manage, regulate and operate a safe, economically sustainable and efficient civil aviation system.